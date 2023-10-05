APC chieftain urges Appeal panel on Delta South senatorial election  to sit in Abuja

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta South senatorial district , Hon Yabrade Moses has urged the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to relocate the Appeal court panel for the Delta South senatorial elections in Delta state to Abuja.

The APC chieftain who aspired to contest for the Warri federal constituency seat in the party said election petition tribunals in Rivers state and several other states were sitting in Abuja, the federal capital territory , stressing that it will not be out of place if similar thing was done for Delta state.

It will be recalled that at the election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, Capita of Delta state, opposition All Progressives Congress in the state recorded losses in so many of the cases before the tribunal.

The tribunal nullified the election of Senator Joel Thomas Onowakpo and ordered a rerun election in Warri south local government area.

Yabrade described the judgement of the tribunal as a temporary set back for the party in the senatorial district but expressed strong hope that Senator Onowakpo will retain his seat in the senate.

” There is no need to panic. Our distinguished Senator is firmly in the senate, no shaken”, he said.