Anxiety in Osun community over killing of motorcyclists

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

There is anxiety in Iba community, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State following the killing of a man by unknown persons.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday evening left residents worried over the perpetrators of the dastard act.

It was gathered that deceased was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked around 5pm along Obaagun/Iba road by unknown persons.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Osun command spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke said the victim’s killers were yet to be identified.

She added that the motive behind the act is also yet to be ascertained, but operatives are still investigating the incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the act.

“The deceased rides a motorcycle before he was attacked around Obaagun-Iba road. He was killed and motorcycle taken away. The incident is still being investigated with a view to arrest the suspect”, she said.