Senate President, Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asked the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, not to use him as an example in the anti-corruption war.

During his screening on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, Olukoyede had cited Akpabio’s name as an example in his presentation on investigating a graft case.

But, the new anti-graft chairm suddenly stopped when he realised the mood of lawmakers in the Upper Chamber.

Olukoyede said, “If we are investigating the Senate President for example…” This prompted lawmakers to burst into laughter.

The laughter got more intense when Akpabio told the EFCC nominee not to cite his name as an example in the investigation of a corruption case.

Akpabio said, “I’m very glad that the nominee wants to use the Senate President as an example. But Mr nominee, leave the Senate President for now, look at this direction (pointing at the seats of opposition lawmakers).”

After the loud laughter, however, Olukoyede continued his speech without mentioning anyone’s name, saying, “If you are fighting corruption, you become the enemy of everybody.”

Recall Akpabio has a N108.1 billion alleged theft of funds case before the anti-graft agency.

The commission commenced investigation of the former Akwa Ibom governor after a petition by an Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Leo Ekpenyong.

While, the EFCC had detained Akpabio over alleged fraud, Akpabio has always maintained innocence.