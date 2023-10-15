Another ringleader of Hamas attacks killed, says Israeli army

Israeli soldiers take up a position with a tank near Shtula, bordering Lebanon, on April 7, 2023. – Israel launched air strikes before dawn on April 7 in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, saying it was targeting Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for several dozen rockets fired at Israel from both territories. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say they have killed another man in Gaza suspected of masterminding the large-scale attacks carried out by Islamist Hamas.

Billal Al Kedra, commander of Hamas units in southern Khan Younis, was killed in airstrikes the previous evening, according to an IDF statement on Sunday morning.

Other Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were also killed, the IDF said.

The latest news came after the IDF said it had killed two other men they suspect of masterminding the Hamas attacks.

The IDF attacked more than 100 Hamas military targets in Zeitoun, Khan Younis and western Jabalia, it said, hitting operational command centers, military facilities, dozens of launching pads for anti-tank missiles and observation posts.

Command centres of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation were also hit, the IDF said.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the United States and Israel.