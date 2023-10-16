Another look at Rhodes Vivours Position on Hamzat’s Eligibility

By Sanusi Jinadu



The ongoing election petition in Lagos is currently centering around the eligibility of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and has ignited a crucial discourse about the intricacies of citizenship, oath of allegiance, and their implications on political candidacy.

At the heart of this legal battle is the Rhodes-Vivour petition against Governor Sanwolu. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, representing the Labour Party, contended at the Tribunal that it was unconstitutional for Dr. Hamzat to participate in the 2023 Governorship election due to his declaration of allegiance to the United States.



In response, Hamzat’s legal team argued both in the courtroom and the media that the Nigerian constitution does not prohibit individuals with dual citizenship from running for the office of Governor. They emphasized that taking an oath of allegiance to another country doesn’t invalidate one’s birthright citizenship.



However, according to a constitutional lawyer, Mr. Ibrahim Abass, “the crux of the matter isn’t merely about citizenship but specifically about what the constitution prescribes for Nigerians who pledge allegiance to another nation.



To clarify, a child born in the US to Nigerian parents or a Nigerian child adopted by an American citizen enjoys dual citizenship protected by Section 28 of the Nigerian constitution. On the other hand, when an adult voluntarily acquires foreign citizenship through naturalization, they are obliged to declare allegiance.”



Mr Abass added that “The oath of allegiance, in this case, renounces allegiance to a foreign entity and pledges loyalty to the United States. The Nigerian constitution’s position on the Oath of Allegiance concerning a governor or president is clear.



Section 182 (1) (a) of the constitution stipulates that “no person shall be qualified for election to the office of the president if he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria or has made a declaration of allegiance to such other country unless prescribed by the National Assembly.”



It’s worth noting that the constitution offers a way for individuals to redeem themselves from an oath of allegiance by approaching the National Assembly. Nevertheless, the constitution unequivocally views taking an oath of allegiance to a foreign country as a disqualifying factor for holding the office of Governor or President.



This disqualification does not strip such individuals of their Nigerian citizenship, but it prevents them from occupying these critical roles because their allegiance is to a foreign power.”



Speaking to the issue, another lawyer and public affairs commentator, Samuel Ogunyemi, argued that “No modern democracy would permit a person with foreign allegiances to oversee its national security or entrust them with the protection of its Constitution and citizens.

|

It is deemed unconstitutional for an individual who has pledged to defend the American Constitution, serve in its military when required, and even take up arms against its enemies to be considered suitable to safeguard Nigeria’s national interests and lead its military. It’s especially inconceivable when countless patriots are risking their lives daily to defend the same nation and its people.”



Additionally, Mr Ogunyemi made the point that “expecting someone who has sworn to protect the interests of a foreign country to respect the laws and rights of their birthplace is unrealistic.



That is why In the interest of national security, the constitution strives to ensure that both the President and Governor, as Chief Security Officers, owe their sole allegiance to Nigeria, its states, and its people. In no modern democracy should a foreign asset preside over national security or be relied upon to protect the constitution and its people.”



He concluded that “Ultimately, the Nigerian people, particularly Lagosians, bear the moral responsibility in these situations. It is incumbent upon them to act in accordance with their moral conscience and the long-term interests of their society. Just as no kingdom would crown a king whose loyalties lie elsewhere, and no Nigerian court would permit additional marriages for individuals who have vowed fidelity to their spouses. In the same vein, why should a country and its people entrust their national assets and security to those who have pledged to take up arms in defense of another nation’s interests?”

*Jinadu writes from Lagos