Anambra legislature confirms two Commissioners nominated by Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed two persons nominated by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The new Commissioners, who were nominated on Wednesday and confirmed on Thursday, were Mrs. Baverly Nkemdiche-Ikpeazu, a former member of the state House of Assembly for 12 years and Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor.

The confirmation followed the motion moved by the majority leader, Mr. Ikenna Ofodeme and seconded by Mr. Akaegbobi Johnbosco representing Nnewi South 11 constituency during plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Somtochukwu Udeze moved for the confirmation of the Commissioner nominees and the lawmakers unanimously adopted it through voice votes.

Congratulating the new Commissioners, the Speaker said that they are competent to join Governor Soludo’s administration in his developmental strides in the state.

“Your records speak volumes about you in persons and may God help you in your work.

“I also commend Governor Soludo for picking these competent persons to work with him. I urge you to always seek advice when needed”, he admonished them.

Mr. Ifeanyi Umennajiego, who represents Onitsha South 11 constituency noted that Mrs. Baverly Nkemdiche-Ikpeazu, having been in the state legislature for 12 years, had garnered enourmous experience that would help her in assisting the governor in executing his programmes for the state.

He equally observed that with the track record of Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor as financial expert, he would deliver on the job.

While appreciating Governor Soludo for finding them Worthy to serve the state, Nkemdiche-Ikpeazu promised that they would not disappoint the people of Anambra State.