Amotekun arrests 4 suspects for alleged vandalism, theft in Osun

Operatives of the Osun Amotekun Corps on Thursday arrested four suspects for allegedly breaking into the Ola-Oluwa local Government Secretariat, vandalising and stealing property of the local government.

In a statement by Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the Osun Amotekun Commander, the security outfit said the suspects were arrested by its operatives from the Iwo Area Command.

“On Wednesday morning, four suspects burgled and vandalised Ola-Oluwa Local Government Secretariat in Telemu, and stole Aluminium sheets, Iron tables, and some wheelchairs.

“Luck, however, ran out against them after operatives of Amotekun, after receiving a distress call from residents of the area, went after them and arrested two of the suspects escaping the scene with the stolen items,” Adewinmbi said.

The corps commander said the two arrested suspects later aided the Amotekun operatives in arresting two remaining suspects at large.

He said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to perpetrating the act.

Adewinmbi said the suspects had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and prosecution.

He thereafter called on residents of the state to promptly report or give information that would assist in apprehending criminals or prevent crimes to the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.