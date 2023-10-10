Amidst challenges, Nigerian clerics declare 40 days of fasting, prayer for govt

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Hundreds of Nigerian Christian clerics, led by Archbishop Leonard Kawaz, the General Overseer of World Harvest Ministry, have called for a 40-day period of prayer and fasting for the nation’s government.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Planning Committee and the Flag-Off of National Orientation and Mobilization for the National Solemn Assembly in Abuja.

“Without any further ado, I would like to announce that we plan to dedicate 40 days to prayer.

“We invite Christian churches and groups from all across the nation to join us in praying for our government, including the president, vice president, legislators, and the judiciary,” he said.

The clerics have also planned a National Solemn Assembly on December 1st, 2023, with the aim of bringing together Christians from various denominations across Nigeria to pray for the nation to emerge from its difficulties.

Archbishop Kawaz, who also serves as the prelate of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, explained that the assembly is intended to promote a unified prayer front for the peace and stability of the country.

He further expressed optimism, arguing against the negative prophecies made about the nation in the run-up to its general elections.

“The purpose of this celebration is to commemorate the successful completion of a highly contested election.

“Furthermore, the prophecies of doom made against our nation in the buildup to the general elections have been proven wrong. We have confidence in the blessings we will receive from God and our country,” he said.

The Archbishop emphasized the need for unity and collective prayer in achieving national reconciliation.

“We believe it is crucial for our nation to unite and seek God’s guidance during these challenging times. We aim to create an atmosphere of peace in our nation. We encourage everyone to come together as a family to pray, worship, celebrate, and express gratitude,” he added.

Kawaz expressed his gratitude to the members of the committee involved in organizing the National Solemn Assembly, highlighting their role in the ongoing process of national reconciliation and spiritual renewal.