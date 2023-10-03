Ambassador Pemu thanks Gov Oborevwori on appointment

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State (left) and his Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Ambassador Prayer Pemu

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Entertainment, Ambassador Prayer Pemu, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to the governor on his appointment.

In a statement he sent to journalists, Ambassador Prayer said: “I wish to extend my profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for bestowing upon me the honour of serving as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment.

“To my esteemed fans, cherished family, and loyal friends, your unwavering support and love have been an unshakeable pillar of strength in my journey.

“To the people of Delta State, I am profoundly grateful for your belief in my capacity to bring about meaningful transformation in the realm of creativity and entertainment.

“With this newfound appointment, I pledge to harness my dedication and vigor to fulfill your dreams within the dynamic landscape of entertainment in Delta State.

“Once again, I thank you all for your unwavering support,” Pemu said in the statement read.