Alternative to oil economy: PFN wants practical promotion of agriculture

Dr. Emmah Isong, the National Publicity Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has called on the government of Nigeria to promote agriculture as an alternative to oil economy.

Isong made the call in Calabar on Tuesday while recalling Nigeria’s achievements after 63 years of existence.

He said that to achieve this, it was necessary for both the Federal and state governments to establish cottage industries in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) as a way of reducing unemployment.

He said that this should be done by taking cognisance of the peculiar available raw materials in the localities.



“It is important for Nigeria as a nation to establish cottage industries in its LGAs according to the available raw materials available there, and to use traditional rulers and clergy as the management board of such industries.



“For example, if I have my way, I will ensure that I establish a chocolate industry in Ikom, rice industry in Abi, plantain chips industry in Etung and Akamkpa LGAs,” Isong said.



According to him, every LGA in Nigeria has some form of resources that God has blessed it with; so rather than making so much noise, we should establish industries based on the resources peculiar to the LGA.

Speaking further, the National Publicity Secretary noted that it was sad that most times nobody sought the opinion of clergymen, most of whom were professionals in their secular lives before God called them to ministry.



He added that among the clerics in the nation are mathematicians, architects and bankers whose vast knowledge could prove invaluable in nation building.