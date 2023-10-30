Alli, Ojo win at TotalEnergies charity golf tourney

Mathiew Bouyer, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Nigeria presenting N1million Cheque to Vice President, Care People Foundation, Barr (Mrs) Favour Tioluwani

*… as Care People, Galilee Foundations get N1m largesse

By Solomon Nwoke

Adebayo Alli and Yetunde Ojo have emerged the men’s and ladies’ winners of this year’s 27th edition of the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament held weekend at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf section.

Alli posted 37 points with Strokes Red of 17 while, Ojo had 28 points (18) to clinch the men and ladies title respectively.

John Vassaur and Folabi Balogun placed second and third with scores of 33 points (07) and 32 points (07) respectively in the men event. Also, Lynda Obieze and Ifeoma Ziona Obata scored 28 points (11) and 26 points (17) to place second and third positions respectively in the Ladies category.

In the same vein, Paul Brisibe and Adesua Adewole won the TotalEnergies Staff men and ladies events with a respective scores of 31 points (06) and 23 points (27).

The highlight of this year’s edition which evokes the essence of giving was the presentation of One Million Naira (N1 million) cheque to each of the two foundations; the Care People Foundation, Ibadan and Galilee Foundation, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mathieu Bouyer said their involvement in golf sponsorship is extensive, adding that the TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament holds a special place in their events calendar.

Bouyer said, “TotalEnergies places premium on a healthy work-life balance, and it remains a steadfast supporter of sports and games, recognizing their social benefits in fostering unity, solidarity, networking, leadership, and promoting good mental health.

“Our sponsorship extends to various events, including the TotalEnergies AFCON, National Men’s Division One and Two Basketball Leagues, Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), and the OML 58 football tournament.

Reacting to the gesture, the Executive Director of Galilee Foundation, Dr Gregory Eigbadon expressed gratitude to TotalEnergies for recognizing the work they were doing.

“Really, the gesture came to us as a surprise and we are really grateful because it’s encouraging. It’s one thing doing something laudable and it’s another thing being recognized. We see it as a previllege and we are elated and encouraged to do lots more. So we are really grateful to TotalEnergies.for this support”, said Eigbadon.

Equally, the Vice President of The Care People Foundation, Barr (Mrs) Favour Tioluwani thanked TotalEnergies for their kind gesture.

Mrs Tioluwani said, “We are very grateful and happy. Although we have two corporate bodies supporting us every year, but, this one from TotalEnergies is special making us one of the recipients of this Charity Golf Tournament is a very huge one and we are very grateful and we are saying thank you to them.”