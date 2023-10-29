Alleged property destruction: A’Ibom communities demand N10bn from oil firm

…We’ll address the grievances, accused firm pledges

By Egufe Yafugborhi

SOME oil-bearing communities have asked a prospecting company, Geoseimic Survey Limited to pay a compensation of N10 billion for alleged damages to their homes, farms, and aquatic lives by the company’s operations.

The communities including Ikot Oyoro and Ibiote in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA) and Ikot Akan, Ikot Abasi LGA are demanding the said amount through their lawyers from Geoseimic Survey, a client probing for oil deposits for Sterling Global Petrochemical located in Eastern Obolo LGA.

The communities youths and women stormed the firm in protest weekend with placards screaming, “Geo Seismic Survey lacks respect for local content”, “We seek Government, Civil Rights Society Intervention”, and “We prefer Mutual Dialogue to Violence”.

Others read, “We solicit the assistance of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly”, “Farmers Decry Crops And Economic Trees Destroyed During Your Seismic Activities”, and “We Plead For Compensation Among Others.”

Youth Leader of Ikot Akan community, Imo Usen, sharing their grievances during the protest, said, “We have through our lawyers written to the management of Geoseimic Survey Ltd to address the havoc caused by their activities in our community but they paid deaf ears.

“Our buildings, farmlands, and even our rivers have been destroyed and polluted. An evaluation team was despatched to assess the damage done but the company has refused to take responsibility.

“The annoying part of it is that the company has completed its assignment for Sterling Global Petrochemical and about leaving without addressing the problems it has caused”.

The Secretary, of Ikot Oyoro Village Council, Cletus Inyang threatened that the community would go to the extreme if the company did not pay the demanded compensation.

Meanwhile, Vanguard learned Akwa Ibom State Local Content Monitoring and Compliance Committee has given the company three days ultimatum to address the concerns of the affected communities.

Responding, the Community Affairs Manager of the Geo Seismic Survey, Philip Aguda, pledged the company’s resolve to address the grievances of the affected communities.