Alleged Organ Disappearance: Police charge 51 suspects to court

…Arrest 2,272 Criminal Suspects, 207 Scavengers (Baban Bola)

…Kidnappers, Indian hemp sellers, Car thieves arrested

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna Garba on Friday disclosed that following unsubstantiated claims by some persons in Abuja, including male’s and female’s, about the disappearance of their organ’s, the Command has arrested and charged fifty-one (51) suspects to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

Speaking on arrests CP Garba recalled that “The first case of male organ disappearance was first recorded in Gwagwalada on the 21/09/2023.

“It has spread all over FCT whereby as of today (Friday), we had a total of sixty-two (62) cases reported.

Recall that last week, the Commissioner disclosed that 11 persons who claimed that the private organs were stolen or disappeared resulting in mob actions which almost claimed lives, were taken to see Doctors for medical examinations and it turned out that their organs were inactive and active/functional.

Disclosing that the Command has upped the tempo in the fight against criminal elements in Abuja, the CP said.

“A total number of two thousand two hundred and seventy-two (2,272) criminal suspects were arrested in the last two months during raids on black spots.

“One thousand nine hundred and sixty-seven (1,967) were charged to court, eight hundred and sixty-five (865) were sentence and given a fine of N3,000 – N5,000.

“Two hundred and Seven (207) scavengers were arrested, one hundred and ninety-six (196) were charged to court.

Explaining the nature of their crimes, Garba said, “The good, the bad and ugly are accommodated in the Federal Capital Territory. Those who have no businesses being in FCT, who have no jobs, no visible means of livelihood troop into FCT.

“They have no place to lay their heads, hence sleeps in uncompleted buildings, shanties and under bridges These miscreants turned into criminals, breaking into people’s homes and carting away their properties.

“In an effort to flush these criminal elements out of FCT, the Command conducted raids at criminal hideouts, under bridges and uncompleted buildings”.

CP Garba disclosed that several suspects were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, one chance robber, drug dealing, car snatching/stealing and possession of prohibited firearms among other criminality.

He said, “On 8th September, 2023 following a distress call about some strange and suspicious movement around Zuba Fruit market, Police operatives from Zuba Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Mukhtar Usman, who upon sighting the police operatives took to his heels, he was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

“During interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member of a 5-man gang and later led the police operatives to the arrest of two of his gang members namely; Abubakar Muhammed and Usman Mohammed in whose houses, two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and thirty five (35) rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

“Suspects are cooperating with Police authority to arrest the rest of the gang members.

“On 11th October 2023, acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from Byazhin Division, trailed and arrested one Chukwudi Ernest Ezirike, a wanted one chance kingpin terrorising Kubwa/Zuba express way.

“His operational vehicle, a golf 3 car with Reg. No. KWL 536 RZ blue in colour was recovered. He is assisting the Police to arrest his accomplice in the same one chance activities. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“In a related development, the command’s newly created Anti-One Chance Squad to curb the menace of robbery (one chance) activities within the FCT, arrested ten (10) vehicles suspected to be used for one chance activities within the FCT.

“Most of the vehicles recovered have tinted glasses on them. During search, an axe, a cutlass, and one knife ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles. Three (3) of the suspects at hand are under investigation.

“Also, Police operatives from Utako Division while responding to a distress call had on 05/10/2023 and 10/10/2023 recovered two vehicles, a Toyota Hillux with Reg. No. 08E24LNS and a Toyota Corolla car, ash in colour Reg. No. KTU 243 BQ belonging to one Muhammed Usman Adis and one Olumuyiwa Onlede.

“The vehicles were removed from where parked at No. 4YP Sounde street Utako and Nafisa Mosque Utako Abuja respectively. The two vehicles were recovered intact at Dei-Dei under bridge and Dikko Kaduna Road and handed over to the owners.

“On October 10, 2023 Police operatives on routine patrol arrested a 27 year old Thomson Lucky at Old Mpape quarters with thirteen (13) parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

“In the course of interrogation, suspect confessed to be a dealer of the Indian hemp. Investigation is ongoing to unearth the source of his supply. He will be arraigned in court as soon as this is done.

“On 11th September 2023 the FCT Police Command Ant-Kidnapping Unit trailed and arrested a notorious kidnapper by name one Salisu Abdulahi aka Gwaska.

‘During the encounter, one of the gang member by name Baba Dan Tsoho was shot dead by the Police, while others fled.

“Aside taking active part in kidnapping activities he is also an informant and food supplier to his master by name Badume.

” Badume is kidnap king pin who is responsible for kidnapping activities at Kaduna, Nasarawa States extending to Bwari and Mpape in the FCT. He is assisting the police in effort to arrest other gang members.

“On 4th October, 2023 Police operatives from FCT Command acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested four (4) suspects, Douglas Joseph Lafa, Omachoko Samuel, Job Teddy and David Simon all with three vehicles, a Toyota Camry 2013 model blue in colour, a Mazda 626 Primacy white in colour and a Toyota Sienna ash in colour.

“The 3 unregistered vehicles stolen from Abuja and recovered in Kaduna. Suspect will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”