Alleged Missing Vagina: Police to charge woman to Court over false alarm

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following an alarm on Tuesday, at the Federal Secretariat by a woman, who claimed that her private part was stolen, the FCT Police Command has disclosed that the allegation was false.

The Police consequently stated that the woman will be charged to court on Wednesday in Abuja for raising false alarm.

A social media handle belonging to @SandaEugenia had shared the alleged details on her Twitter account.

According to her, a woman’s private part was stolen within the premises of the Federal Secretariat, a government office complex in Abuja.

This unusual crime, typically unheard of and unprecedented, has sent shockwaves through the community.

In her tweet, @SandaEugenia revealed the disturbing incident, stating, “A woman’s vagina got stolen this afternoon in my office, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The thief has been caught and arrested, the victim taken to the hospital. We are just here seeing wonders in this town. I’m scared. God abeg.”

The incident has left the community bewildered, especially considering that previous cases of genital theft in Abuja predominantly involved male victims.

However, this recent occurrence marks the first time such an incident has targeted a woman’s private part.

Remarkably, the crime was confirmed at a nearby police station within the secretariat.

Shockingly, even the police officers attempting to investigate the incident found it impossible to penetrate the victim’s private part, highlighting the perplexing nature of the crime.

The perpetrator was swiftly apprehended and admitted to the crime, adding to the mystery surrounding this unprecedented event.

As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, grappling with the unimaginable reality of this peculiar and alarming crime.

But speaking on the development, the Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh said, “”She (Woman) will be charged to court tomorrow for raising a false allegation.”

It would be recalled that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba recently warned against false alarms being raised by persons alleging that their private parts were missing resulting in some persons almost being killed through mob action.

CP Garba disclosed that 13 such persons who made such allegations were taken to hospitals, examined by Doctors and it was discovered their private parts are intact and effective.

The CP added that 10 such persons are to be charged to court for such false allegations.