Alleged male organ disappearance: Police nab teenager for raising false alarm in Delta

Delta State Police Command has arrested one Sunday Ebube Linus for raising a false alarm over the alleged disappearance of his manhood.

Public Relations Officer of Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, while confirming Linus’ arrest also warned the public against jungle justice as a means of punishing offenders or criminals.

The PPRO wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday that “the 18-year-old suspect, Ebube Linus, on Sunday, 8th October 2023 at DBS Road Asaba, raised a false alarm that an old woman inside a tricycle touched him and his manhood (penis) disappeared”.

According to the PPRO, “Over 100 misguided touts gathered and mobbed this woman, stripping her naked and beating her to a stupor to the point of almost killing her”.

The police spokesman wrote further, “The Command was contacted and the DPO GRA division Asaba led policemen to the scene, rescued the woman, and arrested the suspect who we later discovered that nothing was wrong with him, as his manhood is intact.”

The PPRO noted that “Linus just lied against a poor woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife and now, the video of her being beaten and stripped naked is all over the internet.”

“Does this make any sense? Why embark on self-help? Why jungle justice?,” the police spokesman asked.