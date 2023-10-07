Alleged EFCC raids: Lagos bizman contemplates suicide over N168m debt

Stock photo

*They are not our operatives – EFCC declares

Chief Executive Officer of Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Oladimeji Ogunfolaju, has raised the alarm over constant raids of his hotel by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, an action he said had paralysed his business and made him incur N168 million debt .

At the moment, Ogunfolaju said he was contemplating suicide over his inability to pay back loans he collected from the bank to run his hotel business.

The operatives as gathered, alleged that some internet fraudsters, otherwise called yahoo boys patronised the hotel and bar .

Narrating his ordeal to Saturday Vanguard, yesterday in Lagos ,Ogunfolaju alleged that the EFCC operatives who claimed to have come from Abuja and Oyo state ,raided his hotel on three different occasions and arrested his employees and customers.

The latest raid, according to him, occurred on June 3,2023. He said , “The June 3,2023 raid at Club Lakers, Ikorodu, was led by one SP Chris Odofin, from Abuja ,with a combined team from Ibadan, Oyo State.

The operatives arrested no fewer than 100 persons who were barmen, bouncers, chefs, waitresses and customers, among others and took them to Abuja. I spent millions of naira to secure their release and bring them back to Lagos.

“The anti-graft agency first raided my business premises sometime in 2020 and the implication of the raid adversely affected my business.