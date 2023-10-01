All workers to benefit from N25,000 provisional wage increase – Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

The President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has on Sunday said that the N25,000 provisional wage increase President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to low-grade workers for six months will now cut across all workers.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this following negative reactions that followed the announcement.

Recall that Tinubu had in a live broadcast said: “For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional N25,000 per month”.

But reacting to the reactions Gbajabiamila said: “There was a lot of chatter on Twitter about the issue of low-income workers only falling into the category of the provisional wage increase. And we did communicate with the President and he quickly did say and agreed that all categories of workers will be given the wage bill. There is nothing like low income, median income or high income”.