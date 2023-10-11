Alia urges Benue residents to support military in fight against insecurity

Gov Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia has called on residents of Benue to support the military and other security operatives in the fight against insecurity.

Alia made the call on Tuesday, in Tyodugh, Guma Local Government Area during the unveiling of “Exercise Enduring Peace III”, a military operation.

The governor urged residents to provide useful information to the operatives ri completely root out insecurity and restore peace in the state.

Alis expressed confidence in the military exercise and efforts of other security agencies to flush out criminal elements in the state.

He commended the military and other security agencies for the sacrifices and services they have rendered to the State and the entire nation.

Earlier, the Commander of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, Makurdi, Brig.-Gen Al-Amin Rabiu tasked the troops on professionalism during the discharge of their duties.

He said the exercise which is based on real-time intelligence on the prevailing security threat in the state would last till Jan. 5, 2024.

Also, the Commander, Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, Maj.- Gen Hilary Nzan said the exercise would be jointly conducted in Benue State by the troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade and personnel from paramilitary agencies drawn from various commands within the State.

Recall that “Exercise Enduring Peace III” is a joint security exercise aimed at addressing the various security challenges in the state such as farmer-herder conflicts, cattle rustling, banditry.