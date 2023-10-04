Alarm about missing organs of 14 FCT residents false — Police

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said it has found as untrue the alarm raised by 14 residents of the territory that their organs were missing.

The Police Commissioner in the FCT, Mr Haruna Garba, said the alarm was found to be untrue after medical examination was conducted on each of those who raised the alarm.

Garba made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on the command’s achievements in the fight against crime.

He added that the 14 persons involved were currently being prosecuted following the confirmation of their lies.

“They are being prosecuted for giving false information and inciting public disturbances.

“The false alarm had also misled the Police in dealing with mob action which were carried out against more than 10 accused persons in the FCT in the past few weeks.”

Garba said the command was informed of more than 10 cases, mostly around Garshi, Gwagwalada and the Kwali areas of the FCT, adding that some of these escalated into mob action by the youths.

The police chief, however, said that no life was lost in the reported incidents.

“The FCT Police Command has recorded over 10 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths.

“It took the intervention of the Police Command to prevent the loss of lives and property and restore law and order.

“Fourteen suspects who claimed that their male organs had disappeared were taken to the hospital where the medical doctor confirmed that their organs were intact and active.

“Consequently, they were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance,” he said.

Garba appealed to the residents to warn their wards and children to desist from raising false alarm.

The police chief also urged them not to resort to jungle justice or mob action as innocent lives may be lost in the process.

He said that hospitals did not need police reports before attending to patients in emergency situations.

Garba said this while fielding questions from newsmen on one Miss Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of “one chance”operators, who was thrown out of a moving vehicle by her suspected attackers in Abuja.

Olorunfemi, who was brought to the hospital by a good Samaritan, according to an unconfirmed report, was allegedly abandoned by medical personnel at the Maitama District Hospital.

It was claimed that she was left to die as a result of lack of a police report.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) had refuted the claim, saying the report was not true.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, Buhari Yakasai, Assistant Director, FCTA health services and environment, had said the victim was brought in dead to the hospital.



The police chief also advised residents to be wary of boarding unpainted taxi to avoid being victims of one chance

“I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board. It is advised that they should board only painted taxis from designated motor parks.



“It is risky to board an unpainted taxi, otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’, as they may fall victim of these robbers known as ‘One Chance’,” he said.