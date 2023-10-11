Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo linked with return to Newcastle United in 2024

Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly been linked with an offer to return to the Premier League and European football.

According to a report from El Nacional, the former Manchester United forward has been informed that he can join Premier League club Newcastle United in 2024.

Recall Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022 after his contract was terminated.

He joined Saudi giants Al-Nassr in January 2023 after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid star scored 24 goals in 24 appearances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival.

His performances in the Saudi Pro League, SPL have excited the club’s owners, who have now reportedly offered Ronaldo a move to Newcastle United, a side owned by the owners of Al-Nassr.

However, it has yet to be confirmed if Ronaldo has accepted the offer.

But, it has been speculated that Ronaldo may likely consider the offer in the coming weeks ahead of the January transfer window.