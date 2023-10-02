Akwa Ibom Rep donates 2 years income to 23,000 constituents

Member representing Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-udo, has forfeited his entire salary and allowances for the next 24 months to his constituency.

The emolument according to him will be to channel directly towards the empowerment of members of his constituency.

The beneficiaries were selected across the 12 units in the ward.

Ukpong-udo disclosed this at Ward Centre of Mbiaobong Ikot Udofia in Ini Local Government Area, during the commencement of a ‘Thank You’ tour of the constituency.

According to him, this is in reciprocation to the massive love I enjoyed during the election despite intimidation, violence and financial inducement.

He noted that in the same way he ensured to penetrate every hamlet to interface with the electorates during campaigns, he is being intentional about undertaking a thank-you-visit to appreciate his people.

In his words: “My primary duty is to serve the people, and so I want to do everything in my power to empower my people in return for the mandate they have entrusted me with.

“I will embark on this tour weekly over the next three months, during which time my emoluments for the next two years will be distributed to over 23,000 indigenes of this constituency and their families.

“I will continue an all-inclusive governance that would give equal opportunity to all supporters without discrimination.

The occasion witnessed each of 1,337 indigenes of the area and supporters of the Youth Progressive Party (YPP) receiving cash allotments to help cushion the hardship of the current economic climate following the subsidy removal and in appreciation of their support to the lawmaker and the party.

On his part, Chapter Chairman, YPP, Ini Local Government Area, Mr. Anietie Jackson, described the tour as an uncommon event which has never occurred before in the political sphere of Akwa Ibom State.