Akwa Ibom: PSN demands employment of Pharmacists in govt hospitals

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Akwa Ibom State branch has expressed concern over Pharmacist per capita ratio in the country, demanding for employment of Pharmacists to fill the existing gaps in some government hospitals in the state.

According to a communique made available to newsmen on Sunday, the call formed part of the resolution reached at end of the 2023 Akwa Ibom Pharmacy week with the theme,”Pharmacists: Strengthening Health Systems”, held last week in Uyo.

It reads in part: “The society noted that pharmacy practice ramifies with all the six building blocks, as enunciated by the World Health Organization, that enhance a strong health system which are; Service delivery, Health workforce, Information, Financing, Medical products, leadership and governance.

” Identifies the lack of proper leadership and governance in our Hospitals and the Health sector at large as one of the key reasons for these sub- optimal health outcomes.

” The society is deeply concerned that the Pharmacist per capita ratio in Nigeria is 1: 22,000 ( based on 220M population) as against the World Health Organisation recommendation of 1: 5000.

“To this end, we call for the employment of Pharmacists to fill the existing gaps in some government hospitals in Akwa Ibom State. This will ensure that healthcare consumers have the benefits of pharmaceutical care and guarantee of safety in drug therapy

” It Commends the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno for his efforts in revitalizing Primary Health Centres in the state and the progress made in fulfilling his promise to deliver health insurance to Akwa Ibom people by setting up the State Health Insurance Agency”

According to the communique, the PSN recommended the utilization of unique skill sets of Pharmacists in Health financing and the involvement of community Pharmacies in the drive towards universal health coverage in the State.

It decried the existence of a master- servant relationship in our Hospitals and the healthcare sector at large, where the leadership was ceded to only a certain category of health professionals.

” It is only a team work approach to healthcare delivery, where every health professional with requisite training in Hospital or Health administration can have opportunity to superintend over our Hospitals, that would drive optimal health outcomes.

The communique drafting committee had Pharm. Mfonobong Enobong Okon as Chairman and Pharm. Omoefe Igri, Pharm Ifiok Udoubak; Pharm Odudu Akpaete, Pharm faith Robinson and Pharm.Itoro Obong as members