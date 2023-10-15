Akwa Ibom: Gov Eno appeals to leaders on promotion of Peace

*Appreciates Eket Senatorial district over support

*As A’Ibom South passed confidence vote on gov

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to leaders in the state especially political office holders to always encourage peace by addressing delicate issues with wisdom and caution in order to

attract development and progress to their areas.

Eno made the appeal weekend during a “Thank You Visit” to Akwa Ibom South, otherwise called Eket Senatorial District, held at the residence of the leader of the Senatorial district, Chief Nduese Essien, in Ntaisip, Ikot Ibiok, Eket LGA .

He assured the people that his administration would make conscious efforts through execution of development projects that will positively impact the people of the rural areas and further promote peace and harmony in the state.

On issues raised by stakeholders of the twelve LGAs of the district, Eno assured State Government’s readiness to begin construction of Orukim -Unyenge road in Mbo LGA to create access to the site of Ibom Deep Seaport project, as well as the Ikot Ubo-Nsit Atai road project to ease movement of people from the Eket axis to the Victor Attah Airport.

He thanked people of the Senatorial District for the overwhelming support the gave him and the People’s Democratic Party in the last general elections, stressing that the visit was in fulfilment of his promise to maintain relationship with the people beyond seeking their votes.

His words, “I have come today to say thank you to the twelve local governments that make up Eket senatorial district. Thank you very much for your support during our electioneering campaigns. Sometimes I feel like I should move from house to house.

“Every year, we go to them and appeal for votes but after that we go and never care to return. These ones do not feel the impact of Government. Let’s return to them and provide schools, markets and hospitals.

“That is why we have resolved that we will not take your votes for granted. We will put in all our efforts to serve Akwa Ibom State, to ensure that we do the best we can to the glory of God. I believe that our engagement in life touching projects is also a means of expressing our gratitude to you”

While reacting to the issues arising from the One Project- Per- Local Government Initiative of his administration, governor Eno urged stakeholders to play down on the struggle for political leadership but work together in harmony in the choice of projects to enable government actualize its development plans at the grassroots.

He even disclosed that in the course of time, he would appoint a Special Assistant on Youth from each Federal Constituency who would be expected to work with the Senior Special Assistant on Youth for effective handling of issues concerning youths in the state.

Presenting a message of goodwill, the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, appealed to the people for time, understanding and cooperation, assuring that Governor Umo Eno led-administration came prepared to serve the people.

On his part, the Senator representing Eket Senatorial District, Senator Ekong Sampson appluded the governor for demonstrating leadership since assumption of office and, on behalf of the people of the Senatorial District, passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

Sampson moved the motion for a vote of confidence to be passed on Governor Umo Eno and seconded by former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon PeterUmoh and unanimously endorsed by the people.