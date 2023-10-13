Akwa Ibom Assembly passes Financial Autonomy Bill into Law

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

*Seeks gov’s assent

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a Bill for a law to provide for the management of funds accruing to it from the State’s consolidated revenue fund to ensure accountability, transparency, effective and efficient utilization of the funds and related Matters.

The bill was passed following overwhelming support it received on the floor of the House during Thursday plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Elder Udeme Otong.

According to the Bill, “The House shall have the power to manage its capital and recurrent expenditure in accordance with the provisions of this Law”

Speaking on the floor of the House, the sponsor of the Bill and member Representing Nsit Ubium State constituency Hon Otobong Bob, said the State legislature needs financial autonomy for it to be able to discharge its legislative functions effectively

Bob who is also the deputy House Leader added that the passage of the bill was in fulfillment of constitutional provisions as contained in section 121(3) which states that “any amount standing in credit to the State House of Assembly, shall be paid directly into the account of the House of Assembly”.

Also speaking in favour of financial autonomy for the state Legislature, deputy Speaker of the House, hon. Kufreabasi Edidem and the Chief Whip Hon Effiong Johnson of Itu and Mbo state constituencies respectively said passage of the Bill was apt.

The Lawmakers in their separate arguments noted that their colleagues in Lagos, Delta State, Ebonyi and a few others were already enjoying financial autonomy

The State Legislators unanimously disagreed Financial autonomy would, ensure the availability of funds for legislative oversight functions, lawmaking, training and re-training of assembly staff, among other things.

Speaker of the HouseElder Udeme Otong directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok, to forward the passed Bill to the Governor for assent.

Recall that the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, had ahead on March 17th and ahead of the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls gave assent to sixteen (16) constitution Amendment Bills which included the Judiciary and State Houses of Assembly Bills.

Also during plenary, the member representing Etinan State Constituency, Uduak Ekpo-Ufot, under Matter of urgent Public Importance reiterated his call for security intervention over the killings in communities in the local government area.

He stressed that the State Commissioners of Police, and Commissioner of Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs should urgently act on the matter and ensure establishing a permanent Joint Task Force(JTF) Security Post in Ndon Eyo2.

The Lawmaker had on August 5, 2023 first made the call regarding the continued attacks in Ndon Eyo2 and recent incursion into Ndon Utim villages in Etinan by miscreants which has led to killings and destruction of property.

The House referred the matter to its Committee on Security, and to report back to it during plenary on Thursday 19th October 2023