Akpabio’s IPU election’ll strengthen Nigeria’s int’l parliamentary influence – Okonkwo

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s election into the Global Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), will strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic influence with international community. This was the summation of his chief of staff, Sylvester Okonkwo, yesterday in Abuja, while hailing Akpabio’s election victory. He described the Senate President as an uncommon trailblazer and transformer.

He said the remarkable achievement of Akpabio has once again underpinned his dedication to advancing global diplomacy and showcasing an unwavering commitment to transnational cooperation.

The statement reads in part: “Your election into the Global Executive Committee not only reflects the high regard in which your colleagues from several Countries of the world hold you but also demonstrates your ability to represent Nigeria on the global stage effectively and strategically.”

Okonkwo further said the global recognition was a proof of Akpabio’s exceptional contributions to the field of international parliamentary relations.

He said, “I have no doubt that your presence in this new role will further strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic influence within the international parliamentary community.

“As you embark on this prestigious journey, be assured that you have the full support and admiration of Nigerians and the International community, who are looking forward to witnessing your transformational impact on the Global Executive Committee and the Inter-Parliamentary Union as a whole.”