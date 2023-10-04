Akpabio visits bereaved Vanguard editor, consoles family

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON at the weekend visited the family of the Assistant Political Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Henry Umoru to commiserate with him over the demise of his wife and mother.

Umoru lost his mother, Mrs Celestina Ogbakhena Aboda and wife, Mrs Bridget Umoru within 24 hours on 26th and 27th September 2023, respectively.

The Senate President’s delegation was led by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh who enjoined the family not to lose faith in God in spite of the tragedy that had befallen them.

“My dear Henry, I know that as humans, it will be difficult for you, and especially your teenage daughter, Emmanuella to come to terms with the fact both Bridget and Mama left at the same time. But God who is the ultimate architect of our lives knows best.

“The entire members of the Nigerian Senate and my family are with you in prayers. Do not give up on God but continue to hold unto him.

“Mama and Bridget have only gone the way of every other flesh. My prayer is that the Almighty God will forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

“I also ask the good Lord to console you, your daughter and in deed all members of your family at this difficult time. Please, be strong for God is with you. Accept my sincere condolences”, Akpabio stated.

Eyiboh was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Special Assistant Media(Print) to the Senate President, Mr. Jackson Udom and the Vice Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Mr. Sanni Onogu of the Nation Newspapers. Others on the delegation were Mr. Sunday Aborisade of This day Newspapers, Ms Bosede Adebayo and Philip Nyam.

In his response, Mr Henry Umoru thanked the Senate President for finding time to visit, identify and mourn with his family. He said the family was taken aback by the loss of their mother and wife but have taken solace in the belief that they are in the warm embrace of God.

“I wish on behalf of my family to thank His Excellency, the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio for finding time to come and commiserate with me and my family on the death of my dear wife and mother. I am honoured and thank you for this great honour”, Umoru said.