Akpabio laments state of federal roads in Ogun

The rich tradition and cultural heritage of the people of Yewa in Ogun State was on display at the weekend during the 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival held at Ultra Modern Pavilion, Empire Field, in Ilaro, Yewa South local government area of the State

The festival, which attracted dignitaries from all walk of life, including the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, with about 70 other senators, traditional rulers across Yewaland, politicians, captains of industries, as well as tourists, featured celebration of culture, tradition, local music, cuisine and dance by different tribes in Yewaland.

The Senate President, Akpabio was conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Fiwagboye’ of Yewaland, by Yewa Traditional Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Akpabio said the Senate will give Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun all necessary support in his efforts to get approval for the reconstruction of Abeokuta-Lagos express road, as well Papalanto-Ilaro road from the federal government.

Akpabio, who was the Chairman at the Grand Finale of the 2023 Yewa Cultural Festival, lamented the deplorable condition of the Lagos -Abeokuta road as well as Papalanto-Ilaro road.

While noting that the state has the largest number of industries in the country and Yewaland has the highest number of the industries, Akpabio promised that, best of the contractors to handle the reconstruction of the roads.

He said, “when I was coming, I decided to pass through the Lagos-Abeokuta, Papalanto-Ilaro road, to the pains you people are facing on the road. I spent about two hours in holdup along Papalanto-Ilaro road because two tankers fell on the road. I really sympathize with you. I went through what you people are passing through on daily basis. I am giving Governor Abiodun the Senate support in rehabilitation of these important roads.

Speaking on the Chieftaincy title conferred on him, Akpabio said, I am very happy and the entire Senate is happy for the honour done to us by Yewa Traditional Council and we cherish it very well. Yewaland would be unconditionally develop from today.

He used the opportunity to charge the youths of Yewaland to support all good initiative that would enhance the development of the area.

He added that they should shun all forms of vices, such as drug, kidnapping, banditry and others that may affect the development of the area.

The Senate President at the festival, solicited the support of Yewa people for the governorship ambition of Senator Adeola Olamilekan in 2027.

He said Senator Adeola has facilitated many developmental projects to Yewaland and deserves to be appreciated, stressing that it was high time for the people of Yewa to produced governor since the creation of the state, almost 50 years ago.

On his part, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said the Yewa Cultural Festival celebration stands as a significant commercial activity that fosters economic integration and development among the Yewa people.

“It unites Yewas from diverse religious background, both at home and abroad. This celebration is rich in cultural displays, attracting various stakeholders in the arts, culture, and tourism industries. The showcasing of our cultural values during this festival has notably increase tourist interest and investor engagement in the State.

“Our administration recognizes the importance of promoting our cultural values and harnessing the longstanding potential of our people to stimulate indigenous economic enterprises, create job opportunities and ultimately i f be establish the state as a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination.

The governor specifically solicited for the support of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio in his request that the federal government should cede the Lagos-Abeokuta road to the state for total reconstruction, to alleviate suffering of the people.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle called for unit among all sons and daughters of Yewaland, both home and abroad, stressing that this is the only factor that can bring about desired development to the area.

He said, “Yewaland is one. There is no Yewa South or Yewa North. Don’t let us allow any form of division. Let’s make ourselves one. It is only through unity and oneness that we can achieve our desired development.

I am impressed with the large turn out of Yewa indigenes from nooks and crannies of all the five local government areas in Yewaland.