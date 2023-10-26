AKK Natural Gas Pipeline project will harness Econ Linkages – Kano Emir

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero had said that the Federal Government has, through the PIA, mustered the political will to liberalize the Petroleum industry for fair participation and harmonious relations between the players, regulators and host communities under an emerging regime of energy transition.

The Emir spoke at the 6th Valuechain Annual Lecture & Awards on Thursday, adding as Nigeria’ns set their minds on the 2060 net zero target for carbon emission, the government should intensify efforts to make sure that Nigeria reaped all the benefits it could from its abundant gas resources.

According to the Royal Father,the good people of Kano were excited about the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Natural Gas Pipeline project, which runs through communities, states and cultures while harnessing economic linkages along the corridor.

“As the Chairman of the Editorial Advisory Council, I and other council members are delighted to be here to acknowledge the growing resilience of this proud Nigerian brand, having followed through the Annual Lecture series for the sixth year, uninterrupted.”

“Valuechain has not only kept faith with the energy sector but has consistently kept pace with the evolving dynamics through the years, as both curator and agenda setter. Part of the evolving dynamics ahead of us all, most especially the energy industry stakeholders, is the matter of energy transition, for which a carefully chosen theme has been built around the many prospects of Midstream Gas Development,” he said.

According to him, “it is not out of place to rely on the many assurances that will be harvested as the outcome of robust deliberations from this gathering, given the caliber of eminent persons we see here today, whose footprints are instructive at policy levels in the sector and industry.”

“To get to the point of this assurance, however, I must acknowledge and commend the Federal Government for spearheading the viable transition through the promulgation of the Petroleum Industry Bill (Act).This instructive leap has reinforced the much-needed linkages between the upstream and downstream value chain and has enabled higher prospects for foreign and local investments in the sector.”

He said within the prevailing opportunities that the transition offers, “I wish to identify with the likely benefits for growth of enterprises, particularly small businesses that may now be encouraged to thrive with enabling incentives for the prosperity of our people and our communities.”

Emir Bayero extended his goodwill to the newly appointed Ministers of State in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and assured them of continuous support and goodwill.

“While I am hopeful that, the vast ideas that will be shared here today will further provoke and chart the cause for a broader complementary role among the major policy stakeholders, I wish to once again commend the Management and Editorial team of Valuechain Magazine for taking its rightful place in this complimentary role. I want to call on all stakeholders to therefore support Valuechain in sustaining this role. Congratulations Valuechain, and wishing us all a fruitful deliberation,” he said.

In his remarks earlier, the Publisher, CEO Valuechain Media Group, Musa Bashir Usman, said Valuechain ‘s vision has always been to offer the energy industry a special voice, not only dedicated to discussing the challenges that plagued the industry but also to transforming it into an attractive investment destination on the global energy map.

“I stand before you today with immense gratitude in my heart. I would like to extend a warm and hearty welcome to all the dignitaries who have traveled from far and near to join us at the 6th Valuechain Annual Lecture and Awards held here at the prestigious PTDF Tower in Abuja. Your presence here today is a testament to the unwavering support you have provided to Valuechain over the past five years. Our journey has not been without challenges, particularly the rough terrain we’ve had to navigate, including the tumultuous period of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic turbulence. However, our passion for this publication remains undiminished.”

“Our vision for Valuechain has always been clear: to offer the energy industry a special voice. This voice is not only dedicated to discussing the challenges that plague the industry but also to transforming it into an attractive investment destination on the global energy map.As we gather here today, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the many stakeholders, some of whom are present with us, who have consistently come to our aid in times of need, whether through patronage or various forms of encouragement. Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our perseverance.”

“I want to take this opportunity, in front of this esteemed gathering, to acknowledge and appreciate our remarkable human capital. The success and accolades that the Valuechain brand has garnered do not belong to me; they belong to each and every one of you who have contributed your skills, dedication, and passion. You are the lifeblood of this publication, and it is your hard work and commitment that have made it what it is today.”

“The theme of our event today, “Midstream Gas Development: A Partway to Energy Transition,” holds great significance for the energy industry. It highlights the critical importance of developing the midstream gas sector as an integral part of our energy transition journey. To achieve our energy goals as a nation, we must consciously invest in infrastructure that facilitates the smooth transition of gas production from the upstream value chain to the downstream end.”

“This noble task is not one that can be accomplished in isolation. It requires determination from the government, which should provide the necessary policies and funding to make such investments attractive to both local and international stakeholders. Forums like the one we are attending today play a vital role in addressing these issues. They offer us the platform to engage in discussions about how, as a nation, we can develop, amend, rejig, and rectify any loopholes that may exist in our existing programs. The ultimate goal is to draw the attention of those responsible to take action and drive us closer to our energy transition aspirations.”

“I am confident that the discussions and insights that will emerge from this gathering will contribute significantly to the development of our nation’s energy industry. Let us all work together to make our energy transition a reality, and Valuechain will continue to be your reliable partner on this journey,” he said.