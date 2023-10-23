Akeredolu’s Absence: Ondo now ‘sheep without shepherd’, says Cleric

— Advices youths to stop wasting youthful years on social media

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has asked Christians all over the world to remember Ondo state in prayers.

Giwa said in Akure that ” it is unfortunate that the people in the state couldn’t pay attention to his prophesy in June 21 2020 where he saw the spirit of darkness take over the government house.

Recall that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, after returning from a medical vacation abroad, had remained in his Ibadan residence in Oyo state.

Akeredolu’s decision to relocate to Ibadan has sparked controversy within the state, with the opposition People’s Democratic Party calling for his impeachment.

Also of concern was the absence of the deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the state since the state House of Assembly initiated moves to impeach him for alleged gross misconduct.

However, Pastor Giwa, said that Ondo state at present does not have a governor and a deputy.

“Contrary to what they are saying to us, the state at present is like a sheep without a shepherd. The governor is incapacitated, and the deputy is nowhere to be found.

“Who is the governor of Ondo state?. It’s unfortunate that the people of Ondo state took my prophesy with levity. On June 21, 2020, God told me that Governor Akeredolu acted contrary to God’s will.

“I told the people that I saw the spirit of darkness in Ondo government house, but nobodypaid attention to it. I advised the governor not to run for a second term.

“Please, pray for Governor Akeredolu, pray for God’s intervention in Ondo state.”

Giwa, also advised the Nigerian youths to use their time judiciously and stop wasting it on the social media.

He said that they should plan and be well focused in life, so as not to waste their youthful years.

According to him “Nigerians who are suffering from hunger can’t be found on social media.

” Count yourself out of Nigerians who are suffering from hunger if you can afford the sum of N5,000 to buy data every week.

“If you multiply N5,000 by 4, it gives you N20,000 every month. Do you know that in 5 months, you can save the sum of N100,000 to start a small business?

“Go to the rural areas, farms, markets, etc, to see who is really suffering. The poor Nigerians are not on social media.

“You come online every day, post your pictures and videos, and still claim that you are suffering. My brother, you are not sincere with yourself.

“Today, our youths have misplaced priorities because they don’t think straight. They would rather stay online from morning till night instead of using their precious time and money for something tangible.”

Giwa advised the youth against wastefulness but instead, they should be productive, resourceful and result-oriented

The cleric added that they should use their God-given talents to be productive in society and set a good example in their homes and communities.

He said that as leaders of tomorrow, youths should always be ready to sacrifice their time and energy in order to build the nation.