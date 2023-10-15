Akeredolu’s Absence : Ondo APC, PDP disagree over plan to instigate crisis

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

—- Disgruntled APC leaders in alliance with opposition to distablise state- APC

—— Akeredolu ‘ll soon be back

—— Discharging official duties irrespective of his location

–— He should come out or resign honourably— PDP

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The ruling All Progressive Congress and the opposition People Democratic Party in Ondo state, have disagreed over alleged plans to instigate crisis following the continued absence of governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s in the state, after his return from medical vacation abroad.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party in the state have kicked against the continued absence of governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the state since his return from his medical vacation abroad.

Akeredolu has remained in his lbadan, Oyo state, residence since his return.

But the ruling APC, has assured the people of the state that governor Akeredolu will be back in the state ” in a matter of days adding that he has been discharging his official duties, irrespective of his location

The Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Alex Kalejaye, in a statement, weekend, in Akure, alleged that the party has uncovered plan by the opposition party to instigate crisis in the state in order to portray the party in bad light ahead of next year’s governorship election.

Kalejaye, said that some PDP leaders have entered “into unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

According to him”The ruling All Progressives Congress (apc) in Ondo State has uncovered the plans by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to instigate crisis in Akure, the State capital, on Monday.

“The essence of the arrangement, it was further gathered, is to create a semblance of political instability in the peaceful State, in addition to portraying the ruling party in bad light, ahead of governorship election, coming up next year.

“It has come to our knowledge that some PDP chieftains, who have started making huge contributions, in collaboration with some players within our fold, have finalised plans to destabilise the Sunshine State.

“The chapter explained that Ondo State has thus far been peaceful, organized, and enjoyed enviable political stability, and industrial harmony.

“It is unbelievable that the main opposition party, PDP, that is engulfed by leadership turbulence in Abuja, will prefer to go into unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

“Disturbed by the information, the State chapter, in an emergency meeting on Sunday, condemned in strong terms such thoughts and plans to instigate political upheaval and create disaffection among the people.

“Ondo APC argued that the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been discharging his official duties and responsibilities without any hitch, irrespective of his location.

“The party also expressed appreciation for the understanding and prayers of the good people of the State for the admirable governor.

“We are very optimistic that our Governor; your performing Governor, will be in our midst in a matter of days,” the party assured.

“It is imperative to state that any political gathering or activity at this time could easily be hijacked beyond the control and capacity of the organizers.

“We therefore call on security agencies to be vigilant and ensure that every gathering is well guided, and closely monitored for compliance.

“The party is confident that the APC-led government in Ondo State will continue to invest in projects that have direct bearings on the welfare of the public. We will also not relax our commitment to

the State workforce.

** Akeredolu should come out or resign honourably – PDP

In a swift response, the Publicity Secretary of the opposition PDP in the state Kennedy Peretei denied allegation of planning to foment crisis in the state.

Peretei, said that the ruling party ” is populated by shameless people.

According to him ” The Governor has been absent from his duty post since April this year, yet they are comfortable with the total collapse of governance in the state.

“The Governor has not been seen in the state since April, this year.

“The PDP is known for its peaceful and developmental strides in the State. We cannot be accused of planning to create crisis in the state.

“It is clear that APC is afraid of their own shadows having failed to meet the expectations of the people.

Peretei said that ” if they know where Akeredolu is, they should ask him to come out or resign honorably.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed source alleged that the opposition party and the ruling party planned to stage protests in the state for and against the absence of governor Akeredolu in the state since his return from his medical vacation abroad.