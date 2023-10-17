Akeredolu clears salary, pension arrears in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Distributes 23,900 bags of rice, to give

192,000 noodles to school pupils

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has paid all outstanding salary arrears of local government and primary school teachers as well as pensioners owed by the previous administration.

Information and Orientation commissioner, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said this in Akure, the state capital during a briefing on the palliatives distribution strategy and implementation.

Ademola-Olateju said ” Mr Governor has cleared the backlog of salaries arrears owed all Local government staff, Primary school Teachers and Pensioners between 2016 and 2017.

According to her, the previous administration owed these categories of staff 7 months arrears of salaries, which the present administration of Governor Akeredolu has now cleared.

” These months are: i. July – December 2016 and ii. January 2017. The government is already making arrangements also to offset all arrears of gratuities of retired LG staff and primary school teachers which dates back to 2012.”

The commissioner added that the state government has distributed over 23,900 bags of rice across the state to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy adding that more would be distributed before the end of the year.

Ademola-Olateju, pointed out that over 8,000 bags of rice have so far been received from the Federal government.

She said that the state government has concluded arrangements to disbursed N10,000 cash transfer to over 18,000 vulnerable people across the state.

According to her ” 1,000 vulnerable persons are to benefit in each of the 18 local government areas.

” The list of beneficiaries is to be generated by the existing Local Government Committees in conjunction with the representatives of market women Association, Park Management Committee and United Partisan groups and religious bodies.

Also, arrangements have also been concluded by the Palliatives Committee with the SUBEB to share 10,000 packs of indomie noodles to over 192,000 primary school pupils in the state.

“400 Nano businesses in each local government areas will also be given cash transfer. Farm Input: some farm inputs and equipment have been acquired including tricycle and power tiller.

” Tricycles would be given free to each local government area and not individuals,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner, added that ” the state free shuttle buses and shuttle boats for students and public servants will be sustained by the government’s palliatives Committee.