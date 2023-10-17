Akeredolu clears air on returning to Germany for further treatment

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

— Planted by drowning, evil-minded politicians

— lts baseless,wicked, misleading

— Asks Nigerians to ignore false report

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has said that the report that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was set to return to Germany for medical vacation was a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde,in Akure, the state capital, said that the ” report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations.

Olatunde added that ” the story making the rounds is baseless, unfounded and only a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians.

He urged ” members of the public to dismiss this false news and not be swayed by the lies and misleading information spread by those with ulterior motives.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to serving the people of Ondo State and driving progress in our great state.

The statement reads ” While the good people of the state are happy over the safe return of the Governor from his medical vacation, these set of embattled politicians have been having sleepless nights gnashing their teeth in regrets of their failed evil plans.

“For us, we are committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of the state. This is why development is prioritized under the Akeredolu administration.

“Governance is not about showbiz where the governor embarks on fashion parades at the market square to annouce his presence in the state. We understand the importance of development as the major driver of peaceful, thriving and egalitarian society.

“Governor Akeredolu’s administration has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the state’s progress.

” Recently, he approved the recruitment of medical professionals and healthcare workers in demonstration of our commitment to enhancing the state’s healthcare system.

“The governor has also signed the 2023 Appropriation bill for the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) into law, following its passage by the state House of Assembly.

“This is a significant step towards advancing the development of the Oil producing Area.

“Furthermore, we are proud to report that work is progressing rapidly on the construction of a 250-bed University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital in Akure and Ondo Town.

” The construction of the Akure flyover at Onyarubulem/Shagari Junction is also ongoing and we are making steady progress.

“To boost revenue generation, Governor Akeredolu has approved the fresh recruitment of 150 staff for the state Internal Revenue Service.

“Additionally, modern tax stations are being constructed in Ondo and Ikare, along with a Revenue court in Akure. These projects are already in progress.

“We value the welfare of our workers, and as such, Governor Akeredolu recently approved the payment of outstanding leave bonuses. Salaries for workers in the state have been paid up to date.

“Contrary to the claims made by the opposition, Governor Akeredolu is diligently fulfilling his duties. Activities are ongoing in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and the governor is actively engaged in addressing state matters.