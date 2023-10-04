Home » News » ICYMI » Ajaokuta Steel to be resuscitated with 3-year plan — FG
October 4, 2023

Ajaokuta Steel to be resuscitated with 3-year plan — FG

Shuaibu Audu, Minister of Steel Development.

By Gabriel Ewepu, AJAOKUTA

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has disclosed a three-year resuscitation plan for Ajaokuta Steel Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Shuaibu made this known in his speech during a familiarisation and facility tour of Ajaokuta Steel Company on Wednesday.

He also noted that the task ahead is enormous to ensure the sleeping steel giant is awakened and running.

Details later.

