Airline eyes expansion of cargo operations in Nigeria

*completes one year in Nigeria’s skies

By Prince Okafor

Private Nigerian airline, ValueJet disclosed that plans are underway for the expansion of cargo operations in the country.

This came even as the airline marks one year flying in the nation’s skies.

Despite the industry’s turbulence, the airline has established itself, offering affordable flights and charting a course for expansion.

The airline’s inaugural flight took place October 10, 2022, and since then it has continued to record on-time departures, immaculate cabins, and a robust business model.

The airline Managing Director, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi credits their success to their unwavering commitment to excellence.

He said: “We have surpassed most expectations by focusing on high standards in airport processes, on-time departures, and onboard service.”

As ValueJet enters its second year, it plans to expand cargo operations, explore partnerships, and venture into regional routes carefully.

Majekodunmi emphasizes the importance of collaboration in the airline industry, signaling the carrier’s openness to talks with potential partners.

Additionally, he calls upon the Federal Government to support the growth of Nigerian airlines by improving airport facilities for late-night operations, which would reduce delays and cancellations.

ValueJet’s recent Memorandum of Understanding with Plateau State is poised to enhance connectivity, further contributing to Nigeria’s economic development.

With a growing fleet and ambitious plans, ValueJet’s future looks promising as it continues to connect Lagos to key destinations like Abuja, Port Harcourt, Jos, and Asaba.