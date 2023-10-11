Airforce neutralizes over 100 bandits in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

No fewer than 100 bandits were neutralized by the Nigerian Military Airstrikes under the joint task force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) at Danmani Forest in Zamfara State.

Vanguard Newspaper gathered that the operation followed an intelligence report about the bandits who converged at Masada Village in Maru local government area last Tuesday and later moved towards Kebbi state with a mission to attack military camp and other villages in Kebbi state.

Impeccable source closed to military revealed that after the airstrikes by the Nigerian Air force, the bandits were said to have been burnt down beyond recognition during an operation called.

The source added that when the bandits got information that, the troops were along the route, they quickly withdrew back to Dansadau forest of Maru Local Government area of Zamfara state.

The Nigerian Airforce airstrike however engaged and targeted the terrorists group, neutralized and burnt over 100 of them with their motorcycles while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

When contacted the sppksman of the Military in Zamfara state, Captain Ibrahim Yahaya confirmed the incident, said the troops have succeeded in neutralizing the bandits in Dansadau forest of the state.

According to him, large number of the bandits were heading to kebbi State to launch some attacks but were bombarded where many of them were neutralized.

He stressed that “It is true that, our men were able to neutralize some bandits who wanted to attack some communities”.