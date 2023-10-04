Aina to miss Super Eagles friendlies against S/Arabia, Mozambique

Ola Aina

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina will miss Super Eagles friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique later this month due to injury.

His Premier League club announced that the injury caused him to miss Sunday’s home tie against Brentford and a return date was unknown.

“Ola (Aina) is out with muscle injuries,” disclosed Forest manager Steve Cooper.

Ola Aina has been called up by the Super Eagles, who take on the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in the city of Portimão, Portugal, on Friday, October 13.

The national team will also face the Mambas of Mozambique in the same city three days later.

The players are all expected to report to training camp in Faro, Portugal, on Tuesday, October 10.

