A’Ibom govt adopts late Archbishop Mboho’s orphanage

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

AKWA IBOM state government has announced its decision to adopt the Goodnews Community International Orphanage which was established by late Archbishop Elijah Mboho .

According to a statement in Uyo, governor Umo Eno announced this during the funeral service held in honour of late Archbishop Mboho on Friday at the Headquarters of Goodnews Community International, aka Gospel Village, Midim- Waterside, Abak LGA

Eno who described the Orphanage as Mboho’s signature humanitarian project, expressed the readiness of his administration to preserve the deceased cleric.

His words, “I know that if Papa was to wake up today his major concern will be what would be the next meal for these children. He lived for them, he gave up everything for them, so I would love to join in preserving that legacy.

“Today I am directing that the Ministry of Women Affairs and the first lady should work together as we adopt that orphanage as part of Government orphanages. We will not allow the children to be hopeless.

“So we’ll take them and as long as I remain Governor, we will partner with this institution to take care of the orphanage to sustain the home”

The governor in his message of condolences described late Mboho as a man of God who exhibited great Christian virtues, touched many lives especially the less privileged in the society.

“Our late father was an exceptional and compassionate spiritual leader. He neither harboured nor devised evil against anyone. He was the epitome of kindness and compassion.

” For decades, the church he founded, the GoodNews Community International Incorporated was and is still a bacon of charity for the hopeless and abandoned children, the less privileged and a glittering Community where hope has replaced the darkness allies of destitution”, gov Eno noted

In his homily on the theme “What Makes a Man Great”, the President of New Covenant Christian Ministries, Archbishop Joseph Alexander, likened the late Elijah Mboho’s life of selfless service to God and humanity and his rise to greatness to that of Abraham, the father of faith.

The Cleric admonished the people to eschew arrogance, submit themselves to God and be a blessing to humanity, stressing that God is moved by the value one adds to humanity and rewards with commensurate greatness.

Meanwhile, governor Eno has reiterated that the remodeling of primary Schools in the state aims at providing conducive learning environment for Akwa Ibom pupils.

He spoke while inspecting the ongoing remodeling of Christ the King Primary School, CKS Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, noting that contracts have been awarded for replication of the Schools remodeling across the state.

Eno who noted that the remodeling of Primary School would reduce number of out-of-school-children stressing, “I don’t see a child that would not want to come to a school like this. So that’s what I think Akwa Ibom deserves.

“As God gives us grace and the funds we will continue to invest in education, health, tourism, agriculture, everything you think we can do, we will continue to pursue the A.R.I.S.E Agenda,”