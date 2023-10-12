A’Ibom CJ appeals to stakeholders on implementation of ACJL

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Hon Justice Ekaette Obot has appealed to stakeholders in the Criminal Justice system to be committed to the effective implementation of the State’s Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ACJL.

She made the appeal on Thursday in Uyo in her remarks at a capacity building workshop organized by Law Hub Development and Advocacy Center with support from MacArthur Foundation for stakeholders drawn from Law enforcement agencies, Courts, and Corrections.

Obot who was represented by Justice Edem Akpan emphasized that the Police have very vital role to play in the initial process of making the Criminal Justice Law work as pointed out by the various speakers and resource persons at the training workshop.

Her words: “I want to believe and very strongly that we have a responsibility to make sure that we adjust to allow the success and implementation of this Law. I need to emphasize this because we wouldn’t have been here if we were not important to the implementation of the Law.

“..It does appear that the Police do have a very vital role to play in the initial process of making this Law work, because a lot of accusing fingers have been pointing at the police as we heard yesterday.

“And we can not shy away from that responsibility. Let us know that an innovation has been introduced into the Criminal Justice system, and let us do something to make it work”

Similarly in his message of goodwill, the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Legal Aid Council, Mr. Samson Adula(Esq), while expressing gratitute to the organizers of the programme stressed that there is need for stakeholders to look into improvement in the administration of the Law.

“This Law came into existence in June 2022 On this note I wish to thank all stakeholders present and appeal to us to give a liberal view to the implementation of this Law with a view to improving criminal justice in the state.

“Akwa Ibom State is a blessed state made up of wonderful jurists. It can be a case study for other states to emulate. Even though we are starting a little bit late we can come up with wonderful implementation of this Law that other states will copy”, Adula said.

In his welcome remarks earlier, the Executive director of Law Hub Development and Advocacy Center, Osita Chukwuma (Esq), expressed delight with contributions by stakeholders as well as their level of participation at the training exercise.

Chukwuma who was represented by the project team lead, Joshua Dada noted “the level of participation indicates the readiness of Akwa Ibom state towards implementting this Law,.

“Without doubt there’s need for constant engagements, sensitisation, training for stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom State Criminal Justice sector”