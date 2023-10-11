Agric tech firm launches portal to improve farm yield

Farm Monitor Africa, a pioneering agricultural technology company, has announced the launch of its revolutionary software, FarmMonitorAfrica.

Describing the launch as a significant milestone in the journey towards sustainable agriculture in Africa, Daniel Udeme-Joseph, CEO, Farm Monitor Africa, said the platform will address key challenges faced by farmers and stakeholders.

“Through its key features which include data-driven insights, financial management, market access, knowledge sharing, community building and customisation, Farm Monitor will, specifically, address the critical challenges of productivity and profitability that have long plagued the agricultural industry.

“It is designed to transform agricultural practices across Africa, and offer a comprehensive suite of tools and insights to key stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

“In today’s rapidly evolving agricultural landscape, leveraging advanced technology is imperative to bolster farm yield and performance, and also properly monitor and evaluate financial investments in agriculture.

“Farm Monitor will, therefore, empower farmers, farmer’s associations, farm financiers, development partners, financial institutions, NGOs/INGOs, input producers, agricultural researchers, and extension agents to track, manage, monitor, measure, and improve farm performance and productivity,” Udeme-Joseph, elaborated.