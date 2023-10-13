Agofure: Court remands 9 over false allegations

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, capital of Delta State, has remanded late Abel Maduku’s children and in-laws, at the Ogwash-Ukwu prisons, over false allegations against Mr. Godwin O. Agofure.

They were remanded in the suit between Inspector General of Police and the nine defendants.

The offences, for which the defendants were remanded by the presiding judge, Justice F. A. Olubanjo, ranged from cybercrime, defamation of character among others, were alleged to have caused injury to the reputation of Olorogun Agofure and also promoting public hatred and ill-will on his person through video, whatsapp messages posted on facebook and social media without substantial evidence.

According to the prosecution, offences are contrary to Section 24(1) (b) and punishable under Section 24 of the Cyber-Crime Act, 2015.

The defendants were remanded following the death of their cousin, Monday George Asovunure, who on the instructions of one of the defendants, directed that the deceased be buried at the fence of the country home of Olorogun Agofure.

The case has been adjourned to the 24th of October 24, 2023 for hearing.