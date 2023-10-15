AGN pulls out of FRGAN, gives reasons for its action

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has pulled out of the Federation of registered Nollywood Guilds and Association, citing focusing on the growth, development and welfare of it’s members as main reasons for withdrawing from the apex body in Nollywood.

In a letter addressed to the leadership of FREGAN and dated Friday, October 14, 2023, the guild through its National President, Chief Emeka Rollas said the decision to exit from the association was reached after a careful consideration of suggestions and opinions as expressed by members and stakeholders on the guild’s membership of the body.

Rollas, however, assured that the guild will not only continue to support and promote sound and articulate industrial relationships among all the guilds and associations, but also, it will encourage fair contractual practices and a regulatory environment to improve the livelihood of their members while making the future of Nollywood more sustainable.

The letter reads in part:, “After a careful consideration of suggestions and opinions expressed by our members and stakeholders on AGN’s membership of the Federation

of registered Guilds and Association, the National Executive Council has regrettably resolved to withdraw AGN’s membership from the Federation of registered Guilds and Associations.

“This is to enable the Executive Council focus on the growth, development and welfare of members as we presently operate as service contractors, meaning that we fall short of labour protection with no access to social security.

“However, since filmmaking is a collaborative effort, we shall continue to support and promote sound and articulate industrial relationships among all the Guilds and Associations, fair contractual practices and a regulatory environment to improve the livelihoods of our members whilst making the future of our industry more sustainable.”

The coalition of Nollywood Guilds and Associations metamorphosed into FRENGAN last year, with the late Chief Executive Officer, Africa Movie Academy Awards ,AMAA,Peace Anyiam-Osigwe as it’s first Chairman. Other officials of the body include, Dr Ahmad Sarari, President of Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria,MOPAN,(Vice Chairman), President of Directors Guild of Nigeria ,DGN , Mr Victor Okhai (Secretary General), President of Actors Guild of Nigeria,AGN), Emeka Rollas( PRO) and the President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria ,TAMPAN,Bolaji Amusan (Treasurer).