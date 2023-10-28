AGN fixes Nov 12 to premier award winning Igbo movie ‘Ifediche’

By Chinedu Adonu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, has set November 12 as the premiere date for the award-winning indigenous Igbo movie, “Ifediche”

The Chairman of AGN and producer of the film, Mr Brown Ene made this known yesterday in Enugu during a press conference.

Ene disclosed that the event will be held at the Base Landmark event centre, Independence layout, Enugu.

Speaking on how the movie was born, Ene said that during a meeting in 2021, the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, pledged to support the Guild in the state in a talent hunt/film production.

He said that Ugwuanyi’s support and the support of other persons resulted in the movie which seeks to promote the cultural heritage of Enugu State.

“Ifediche was shot in Enugu and it projects beautiful aspects of the state. It centres on a university trained village girl who decided to embrace the quest to achieve her lofty dreams which the big city failed to give her. However, she has to surmount unforeseen obstacles emanating from her roots and the dreams she harbours.

“Ifediche has won ‘The Best Film

Foreign Language” at the Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival, Canada and before that, it received an honourable mention as ‘Best Feature Film’ at the Eastern Europe Film Festival.

“It was also nominated as ‘Best Indigenous Language Movie’ at the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards and as ‘Best Narrative Feature Film’ by Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival.

Ene further explained that the film was nominated by Abuja International Film Festival and received five nominations from AFRICUFF, USA.

“As Ifediche continues to make its path round the world and earn recognitions, its production team has scheduled its official premiere on November 12, 2023 and secured its official release with Blue Pictures Distribution Company in cinemas on November 17, 2023.

“We appreciate all the support we have received so far for the production and post production of the movie. We use this medium to officially invite everyone to the official premiere on November 12 and enjoin everyone to look out for “Ifediche” in cinemas from November 17, 2023.”