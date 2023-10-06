Agenda 2050: Our target’s to increase per capita GDP to $6,000 – FG

Bagudu

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The Federal government on Thursday said its main target of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 is to increase the country’s per capita GDP to $6,000 and $33,000 respectively by 2030 and 2050.

With this feat attained, it said poverty rate in the country is expected to reduce to 0.6%, unemployment rate to 6.3% thus transiting Nigeria’s economy to highest per capita GDP within the upper-middle income economies group.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made this known when he briefed the media on the forthcoming Nigeria Economic Summit (# NES 29), the annual private-public sector economic dialogue of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group ( NESG).

According to him, the two-day conference is billed for October 23 – 24, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. NES 29th is themed: “Pathways to Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion”.

He hinted that the ministry was in the process of conducting the mid-term review of the NDP 2021-2025 with the purpose of fine-tuning the plan and ensuring that the renewed hope agenda of the current government is incorporated into the NDP 2021-2025.

Shedding light on the overall goals of Agenda 2050, Bagudu said the plan, will be effectively implemented by successive governments through six number 5-year medium-term national development plans and annual budgets.

“The renewed hope agenda and 8 priority areas of the current administration are aimed at fast-tracking the goals of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the National Development Plan 2021-2025 with a double-digit growth rate and inclusive development. The Ministry is in the process of conducting the mid-term review of the NDP 2021-2025 with the purpose of fine-tuning the plan and ensuring that the renewed hope agenda of the current government is incorporated into the NDP 2021-2025.

“The Ministry will welcome innovative ideas from the stakeholders at the Summit to ensure its effective integration into the NDP 2021-2025”, he said.

He noted that NES Summit had become the largest and foremost annual convergence for public sector policy makers and private sector industry leaders in Nigeria.

He said the yearly forum brings together development partners, civil society organizations, and representatives of the academia, as according to him, it provides participants with the unique opportunity for consensus building, identifying development challenges facing the country, and proffering implementable strategies and policy framework for addressing them.

In a welcome remark by the Chairman of NESG, Mr. Olaniyi Yusuf, he said the country was at a unique juncture and needed to chart a course towards shared prosperity and overcome long-standing obstacles that impeded her socio-economic progress.