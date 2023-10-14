Agbonayinma lauds Oba of Benin on celebration of Emoro festival

— Says festival highlights value of Benin

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former member of House of Representatives and Federal Commissioner Code Of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma has congratulated the Oba of benin and Edo People on he celebration of Emoro festival.

Hon. Agbonayinma, fondly known as E.J said the Emoro festival is one of the biggest cultural events for all the descendants of Benin Kindom and that the festival highlights the value of the Benin on showing gratitude and thanksgiving

According to the former lawmaker and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2024 election in Edo State, explained that the Emoro festival started from the olden days and regrettably disconnected between many Edo people and their roots.

He expressed confidence that the continued celebration of such festival will help to reconnect all Benin people in their rich cultural heritage.

Hon. E.J however commended the efforts of the Oba of Benin for reawakening and promoting the all important Emoro festival.