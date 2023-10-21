Again, Women Affairs minister gaffes

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye gave Nigerians enough dosage of laughter as if she were a comedian, during the week. It was a serious issue for her actually, but the people chose to make fun of her statement.

The minister told the world in a press conference that she was going to sue the United Nations if the body did not provide reports on all the monies they sourced from donors in Nigeria’s name, by November 15. That’s funny but serious! And that’s the kind of statements you hear comedians make and people pay thousands to watch. Yes, you have to pay to watch because they are gifted to make you laugh. But that came free of charge from the minister.

Since her appointment as women affairs minister, she has become famous for some weird statements made in public. Recall her threats in a leaked audio, in the alleged sexual assault case against the Dean of UNICAL’s Faculty of Law, Professor Cyril Ndifon. She was also seen on TV recently suggesting that children can be engaged in took pick, sanitary pads production, there by promoting child labour which she is supposed to condemn by virtue of her ministry.

Following the press conference, during which the minister threatened the UN with a lawsuit, people have been having a swell time making jokes out of her statement. Many believe the minister is supposed to know that the UN and its officials enjoy functional immunity. More so, there are laid down procedures for such requests to be made.

But which court is she taking the UN to?, the Supreme Court or the ICC? What monies was she referring to and who are the donors? How did she arrive at the information that the UN failed to release monies it received on behalf of Nigeria? Pardon the posers, please. But majority of Nigerians believe she needs to be tutored on knowing how best not to say certain things not fit for public consumption.

Reacting to Vanguard’s report on the matter, Gregory Odor wrote, “For lack of tangible things to do, sue UN ko, sue UN ni”.

Paul Nkwunye wrote, “Hahaha. Initial gragra. She no see money to embezzle.”

Ekong Sharp wrote, “This one never consulted her ogas dem before she start to open mouth yayaya, na United Nations help you get office if you no sabi.”

Sounding quite amused and disappointed at the same time, Dr Reuben Abati said, “She says all UN, the UN has so many agencies and a membership of 193 countries and it doesn’t collect money on behalf of countries. It is not a donor or money-collecting agency. The relevant agency in her own case as Minister of Women Affairs is UN Women. And their big job is to ensure that there is no gender discrimination against women and that the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, in the Agenda 2030 with regard to gender equality is achieved. That is what she should be talking about.”

Dr Abati who spoke during the Arise TV programme, regretted that the minister was not even able to provide detailed information about her reason for wanting to sue the UN. “In any case, she didn’t tell us where the money was collected on behalf of Nigeria. She didn’t tell us who the donors were, she has no clue about the amount and now she says she wants to take the UN to court, which court, where? Is it to the International Criminal Court or…?”

It’s not difficult to decipher at this point the minister’s level of understanding of how a leadership position works. And the blame, for many Nigerians, goes to this administration for not properly tutoring those in public offices before they get into the field. This is why I made a point that one of the major omissions of this administration is that President Tinubu is yet to organise a retreat for his ministers.

Many of these people are just coming from nowhere with no sound knowledge and if you give them an important ministry to run, they will be behaving like villagers all over the place; not understanding the basic issues involved. We need to avoid this kind of embarrassment. I dare say, what this minister has done by saying she’ll sue the UN is causing Nigeria gross embarrassment,” Dr Abati intoned.

Rufai Oseni who was on the same programme, in his usual eloquence, said the minister “has caused Nigeria a major embarrassment and it’s not a laughing matter.” Obviously having fun as the crew joined in the ensuing laughter, he added, “On behalf of Nigerians, I would like to beg, on my knees, just pretend that you didn’t see this video, it was AI that generated it, it didn’t happen.”

On a more serious note, Rufai said, “Do you know the kind of atrocities this woman has been committing in meetings with multilateral agencies, the kind of things she’s been saying to agencies like UNICEF, and other people in private, do you know the joke we have become? That’s why we say leadership matters. She has been a joke and laughing-stock everywhere. Please this is not a reflection of Nigeria.”

Recalling her past gaffes, he said “This is the same woman that was glorifying child labour, live on TV, this is the same woman that was trying to harass people that were going through the case of sexual harassment allegedly.”

Ayo Mairo-Ese simply said she wanted the minister to succeed as a woman. However, she recommended that Kennedy-Ohaneye gets a team together that will manage and advise her before she makes statements. “Let her not speak outside the speech. We want her to succeed but she needs to do the job that represents women well.”