Afro rap artist, Paddoorise releases ‘Vision’ off MMM EP

Ajayi Tope Ganiyu, Nigerian Indian-born Afro-pop and rap virtuoso known professionally as Paddoorise has unveiled his long-awaited EP, titled “M.M.M (Mind Mine Mind).” The project, released on October 27th, 2023, is enriched with potential hits songs that will further project Afro sounds globally.

One of the hit tracks “Vision” stands as a heartfelt tribute to the late Nigerian luminary Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Aka MOHBAD

Paddoorise shares the inspiration behind the project, stating “Creating ‘M.M.M’ was an odyssey of self-discovery. It’s a reflection of my personal journey and the universal theme of unwavering self-belief that echoes in every beat.”

“M.M.M (Mind Mine Mind)” is a compelling compendium of tracks that serve as a testament to Paddoorise’s innate ability, seamlessly weaving the rich tapestry of Afro-pop and rap influences. With each note, listeners are transported into a world where genres converge, leaving an indelible mark on their musical psyche.

The EP boasts a stellar line-up of 8 tracks, each pulsating with an infectious energy, vibrant lyrics, and an undeniable showcase of raw talent. From start to finish, “M.M.M” is a sonic voyage that transcends borders, unearthing the universal language of rhythm and melody.

Paddoorise affirms, “This EP is a promise to my fans. I am committed to delivering a steady stream of singles, each infused with the same vigor, motivation, and lively lyricism that they’ve come to expect from me.”