AFRIFF partners MTN to empower filmmakers, promote indigenous content

By Henry Ojelu

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has partnered with MTN on the 12th edition to be held in Lagos.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the African film industry, opening up new avenues for filmmakers and creating opportunities for the promotion and distribution of indigenous content.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hosted a briefing to announce the AFRIFF programme at the State House in Marina, pledged support for the festival and the creative industry.

He was joined by U.S. Consul General, Mr. Will Stevens, as well as industry veterans, movie producers, and Nollywood stars.

This year’s festival, with the theme ‘Indigenous 2.0 Global’, will be held between November 5 and 11 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

AFRIFF is widely recognised as the largest annual film festival in Africa.

It has been at the forefront of showcasing exceptional African cinema and nurturing emerging talent for over a decade.

With an impressive array of films submitted each year, the festival has become a beacon of creativity, diversity, and cultural exchange in the African film landscape.

Through the partnership, AFRIFF and MTN aim to bridge the gap between talented African filmmakers and a wider audience.

Founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with MTN, a leader in the telecommunications industry.

“This collaboration will empower African filmmakers, providing them with the means to reach a broader audience and ensuring that their incredible stories are heard.

“Together, we will redefine the African film landscape and foster the growth of the industry.”

Chief Digital Officer of MTN, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, noted that digital entertainment has become an integral part of daily living.

“The growth in the use of smartphones and digital services has compelled the need to provide digital solutions and partner with organisations like AFRIFF, to distribute indigenous African content, making them accessible regardless of geographical locations.

“And we are well-positioned to lead the charge as the biggest ICT operator in Africa, committed to using technology to promote the continent on the global stage.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the $100 million African Film City project in Epe, Lagos State, which groundbreaking he said would begin in the coming weeks.

The goal, he said, is to further empower Nigeria’s creative talents, 5000 of whom he said had already been trained.

“We are doubling our financial and training support.

“This means more opportunities for skill development in modern filmmaking and increased grants for short stories.

“Elevating the creative industry is our goal,” the governor said.

He pledged his support to AFRIFF, adding: “We commit resources to anything that will boost creative minds.

“This 12th edition of AFRIFF will be one of the biggest and boldest.”

Stevens also pledged the American Consulate’s continued support.

“It’s been amazing supporting AFRIFF for nine years in a row,” he said.

The diplomat underscored the powerful role movies can play in shaping narratives and how Nigeria’s entertainment is fast gaining global acceptance.

“The American brand was built on what is seen in movies, and viewers wanted to live the dream.

“Now it’s Nigeria’s time,” he said.

