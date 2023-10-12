AFCON draw: Mikel, Drogba, Mane, Hakimi named as ‘star-studded’ draw assistants

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced that the quartet of Mikel Obi, Didier Drogba, Sadio Mane, and Achraf Hakimi will ‘serve’ as draw assistants for the 2023 AFCON draw.

The draw will take place at the Parc des Expositions venue in Abidjan on Thursday, October 12.

Super Eagles and Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi, was part of Nigeria’s squad that won the tournament in 2013. Nigeria defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final.

Another African great, Didier Drogba, will be one of the assistants. Drogba, an Ivorian icon, is the host country’s all-time top goal scorer with 65 goals in 105 games, including the country’s first-ever goal in the FIFA World Cup in 2006. He scored 11 goals in 24 AFCON games.

Atlas Lions of Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi, will also take part in the draw. He was part of the team that got to the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Senegalese captain, Sadio Mane, completes the list of draw assistants for the event. Mane scored the winning penalty as Senegal won their first AFCON title in Cameroon.