Aesthetician urges public to patronize licensed professionals

A Lagos-based medical practitioner and licensed aesthetician, Dr. Gladys Emokpaire, has urged the public to dissociate themselves from engaging the services of unlicensed and unprofessional aestheticians who have invaded the industry.

The expert gave this caution recently in a media briefing while sharing thoughts on the need to educate the citizens on the ethical use of beauty enhancement.

Emokpaire said several cases have emerged of unsafe practices by quack aestheticians who take undue advantage of their unsuspecting clients who become victims of sorry outcomes.

She said: “I have always advocated that people should avoid making careless decisions and strive to patronise the services of licensed professionals in the field of aesthetic medicine to avoid complications and mitigate damage to their skin.”

Emokpaire, who is the founder of BluOrchid Aesthetics, Lagos, stated that she came into the beauty industry having built her career from orthodox medicine.

She added that BluOrchid Aesthetics has been in operation for three successful years and has been recognised as a leader in the field of aesthetic medicine and just recently the organisation was honoured with the “Best Spa in Nigeria” award by the Association of Practitioners of Spa and Medical Aesthetics of Nigeria (APSMAN).

Addressing the negative perception of body enhancement, the medical expert emphasized the positive impact of aesthetic procedures on individuals’ lives.

“Aesthetic professionals play a vital role in helping people treat skin problems, achieve weight management, enhance facial features, and more. The key is to seek licensed professionals who can provide safe and effective treatments, ultimately improving clients’ quality of life,” she noted.

The expert revealed that she invested extensively in courses and training to become a certified medical aesthetician and founded BluOrchid Aesthetics.

“Our brand’s core values include delivering superior services, custom solutions, expertise, and continual education. BluOrchid Aesthetics goes beyond enhancing physical appearances; it also focuses on clients’ general wellness, ensuring they look and feel their best,” she said.

She called on government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and create policies that enable the private sector have access to funds to scale up especially businesses with potential to generate employment.