AEDC to provide for meters for customers who paid old rate – MD

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Mr. Christopher Ezeafulukwe has disclosed that all customers who paid for electricity meters under the Meter Assets Providers scheme before the price was raised would be supplied at the old rate.

Mr. Ezeafulukwe who disclosed this to journalists at a Customer Complaints and Engagement Forum in Abuja assured that all customers that were yet to have their meters supplied and installed would not be charged at the new rate.

The forum was part of activities to mark the 2023 customer service week with the theme “Customer Service Is Teamwork”.

He explained that as a customer centric utility, AEDC would ensure that the vendors under MAP supplied the meters for those that have made deposits. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had last month hiked the price of single phase meters by N23,313.47 or 39.74 percent from N58,661.69 to N81,975.16. The price for three phase meters was also raised by N34,151.74 or 31.13 percent from N109,684.36 to N143,836.10.

But the AEDC boss said the hike will not affect those that had already paid for the meters. According to him, “Under MAP we have continued to engage the customers, for instance, we have made sure that some of the customers who had deposited for meters before the exchange rate change are meters even when the meter asset providers were kicking”.

He noted that the company was determined to bridge the metering gap in its franchise area to ensure that customers only pay for energy consumed.

Ezeafulukwe said the company would also continue to invest to improve its network and services to the customers, adding that “the relationship between the company and its customers has been very cordial, very warm and very real”.

AEDC said the forum and other events for the week were aimed at recognizing the significance of good service along with those dedicated to providing it daily.

AEDC closed out the 2023 customer service week with a Safety Sensitization Campaign, carried out at Junior Secondary School Dutse, Sagwari Abuja as part of the company’s effort to ensure accident-free use of electricity.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Donald Etim led the team, and was received by the Vice Principal, Mrs. Okwori Agnes representing the school’s Principal, Dr. Oba Funsho, while Mr. Henry Digu representing the AEDC HSES Team delivered the safety lecture, emphasizing on the need for a safe and mindful use of electricity at all times. Approximately 900 students attended the lecture.